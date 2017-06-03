Kevin Hart refuses to diss Trump

Kevin Hart has no problem cracking jokes on just about every topic.



But he won't touch Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Variety.com, the comedian and actor said he won't joke about the president in his act, even though other professional jokesters have indulged themselves through Trump's presidential campaign and in his first several months in office.

"When you jump into that political realm you're alienating some of your audience," he said in the interview, in which he also opened up about his North Philadelphia upbringing and his father's struggle with drug addiction. "The world today, it's really not a laughing matter. It's serious. I don't want to draw attention to things I don't have nice things to say about."

Hart offered a similar take while promoting his stand-up film "What Now?" last year.

"I can't speak about a guy I have nothing good to say about," he said in an October 2016 interview with ComedyHype.

It's hard to argue with a guy who is enjoying what may be the height of his career.

Hart, reportedly the world's highest-paid comedian, is slated to appear in several movies next year, including Universal Studio's remake of "The Great Outdoors" and a comedy titled "Night School."

He also just had his own day named after him in Philadelphia, which is coming in July.

Hart is set to promote his new book, "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Central Branch on June 7.