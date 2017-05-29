Kevin Hart reflects on growing up in Philadelphia during CBS interview

Kevin Hart used his sense of humor to his advantage while growing up in North Philadelphia.

The actor and comedian said so much during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" over the weekend, where he touched on topics ranging from his childhood to his current successes.

"Nobody wants to fight the funny guy," he said while discussing his formative years.

Though, Hart told CBS' Tracy Smith that his comedy didn't come in handy when talking to girls.

"Girls wanna date the funny guy?" he said. "I didn't know how to shut the funny off with women. That was my problem when I was younger."

During his childhood, Hart's father faced addiction while he grew up in a North Philly apartment with his mother and brother where he slept in the hallway.

"It didn't feel small until I went over to one of my friend's and they were doing well," he said. "And I saw grass. 'You got grass outside? I don't know how you got that, that's crazy man! You all going to play in this grass? It ain't the school's? Man, that's cool!''"

Now, he may be at the height of his career. Hart is the world's highest-paid comedian, according to Forbes.

He's slated to appear in several movies next year, including Universal Studio's remake of "The Great Outdoors" and a comedy titled "Night School."

Hart's getting his own YouTube fitness show too and recently got his own day named after him in Philadelphia, which is coming up in July.

He and wife Eniko Parrish are also expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

Hart sat down with Smith to discuss his new book, "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons," which he's promoting on June 7 at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Central Branch.

Watch Hart's video with CBS below: