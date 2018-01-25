Lane Johnson and FUEL support CHOP with special green smoothie

This football season, Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson partnered with FUEL, a healthy eatery with three locations in Philly, to make an Eagles-green smoothie, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Through Sunday, Feb. 4, instead of $1 from each Lane’s Green Machine Smoothie sold going to the hospital, it will be $2. Then, if the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, the speciality smoothie will be free at FUEL from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Johnson helped create the speciality smoothie, which features kale, spinach, pineapple, honey and banana. The price for one ranges from $4.19 to $6.19.

"I always want to help the local brands and companies succeed since they get overshadowed by the national corporate ones. It also helps that FUEL is on my weekly (and sometimes daily) schedule. This partnership lets me give back to one of my favorite local charities, CHOP. I have always loved kids and wanted to help out for those less fortunate, ill, or in need," he stated in a press release.

FUEL is in University City at 3200 Chestnut St., in South Philly at 1917 E. Passyunk Ave., and in Center City at 1225 Walnut St.