Fans of comedy and craft beer should check out MilkBoy South Street

MilkBoy South Street will begin hosting free comedy shows on Wednesday nights, beginning Sept. 20.

The comedians taking the stage will be from local comedy troop Laughs on Philly.

Each week the laughs will be paired with specialty brews from a local brewery. Attendees can expect 5-7 comedians starting at 9 p.m., with the beer pouring all night.

For the weekly event's debut, 2SP Brewing Company will bring its soon-to-be-released Imperial Shade to the bar. The IPA is made with more than four pounds of mosaic hops per barrel and has a 8.5 percent ABV. The beer will be $5.

The next week, on Sept. 27, a special beer from St. Benjamin’s Brewing Company will be featured.

Laughs on Philly at MilkBoy