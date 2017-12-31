December 31, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 17

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123117_incomplete_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys strong safety Xavier Woods breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadephia Eagles will close out the regular season on Sunday with at least a share of the best record in the NFL, and the possibility of going 14-2. However, with home field advantage throughout the playoffs already wrapped up, the Eagles have nothing to play for in terms of playoff seeding.

The Dallas Cowboys have nothing to play for either, as they were eliminated from playoff contention a week ago when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. A win in Philly will mess up their draft position, while a loss will produce Jason Garrett's fourth 8-8 finish in seven full seasons as the Cowboys' head coach. Either way, Dallas haters can point and laugh.

Perhaps the most interesting storyline of this game is the fact that rookie second-round pick Sidney Jones was activated off the NFI list and was added to the 53-man roster. A source told PhillyVoice.com that Jones will play

Doug Pederson said on Friday that his starters will also play, though it remains to be seen how long they'll be out there. He noted that Nick Foles and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld will both get playing time.

The Eagles listed three players on their injury report this week. DE Brandon Graham and LB Joe Walker were listed as out. Graham was injured during the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Raiders, so it makes sense to hold him out. Walker has since been placed on IR to make room for Jones on the active roster. Jalen Mills was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. With Jones getting a look at corner, it's a good bet that Mills will not play hurt in a meaningless game. As for the Cowboys' injury report, who cares? They're done.

Most sportsbooks have the Cowboys favored by three points. You can find a roundup of local, national, and Dallas-based picks for this game here.

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 17 picks here. At one point this season I was way up over .600 against the spread, but I have totally crapped the bed down the stretch. My apologies. Here are the rest of the games around the league today:

Early games: 

  1. Packers at Lions
  2. Texans at Colts
  3. Bears at Vikings
  4. Jets at Patriots
  5. Redskins at Giants
  6. Browns at Steelers

Late games: 

  1. Panthers at Falcons
  2. Chiefs at Broncos
  3. Jaguars at Titans
  4. 49ers at Rams
  5. Bills at Dolphins
  6. Raiders at Chargers
  7. Cardinals at Seahawks
  8. Saints at Buccaneers
  9. Bengals at Ravens

Feel free to discuss the action around the league below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

First half observations: Eagles 0, Cowboys 0
123117-Nick-Foles-USAToday

Winter

Here are tips to prevent frozen pipes in this cold weather
Cracked_Pipe_Tuleya

Quizzo

Test your pop culture knowledge at these themed trivia nights
The Office

History

Check out these vintage photos of the Mummers Parade in Philly
mummers parade 1982

Photography

2017: PhillyVoice's year in images
Carroll - 2017 Year in Review

Eagles

Mailbag: In order for the Eagles to have success in January, they must ...
122917FletcherCox

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.