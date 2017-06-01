Maurice Cheeks released from Philly hospital after medical incident on plane

Maurice Cheeks, a longtime 76ers point guard and former coach, was released from a Philadelphia hospital Thursday after he had an undisclosed medical issue on a flight to the city on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com.

Now an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cheeks underwent tests at the hospital, a team official told ESPN. He was said to be in "good spirits."

Cheeks, 60, played for the Sixers from 1978 to 1989. A four-time all-star, he was the point guard on the 1983 championship team and coached the Sixers from 2005 to 2009. He also coached the Portland Trail Blazers and most recently the Detroit Pistons in 2013-14.

Cheeks had hip surgery last year and spent a month away from the sideline recovering. A Thunder team spokesman told ESPN.com that the team is awaiting test results before releasing more information on the incident.