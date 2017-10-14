Celebrities Arrests
October 14, 2017

Meek Mill takes deal after dirt bike arrest in NYC

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has taken a deal in court this week to drop charges related to a dirt bike joyride that was captured and posted on social media over the summer.

Meek Mill, 30, whose birth name is Robert Williams, was arrested in August in Manhattan for reckless endangerment and reckless driving after a group saw him popping wheelies through the streets. Police were able to see the events on Instagram, according to Page Six.

The case will be dismissed after six months of good behavior and 30 hours of community service according to the agreement reached with the court on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

Williams has already completed 20 hours of community service, according to TMZ.

"He clearly was singled out because he's a rapper, he's a celebrity," his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told the Daily News.

Williams livestreamed his arrest on Instagram, which can be viewed below:


