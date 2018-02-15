Meet the Philly-area native who stars in HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia isn’t the first time host Sarah Pribis has lit up hundreds of thousands of phone screens.

Her career, however, started just on the cusp of the smartphone revolution, when she starred in a production of “Les Misérables” at Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Montgomery County, that inadvertently got her recruited to perform in the musical’s Broadway production.

That was about 10 years ago, and though HQ Trivia has easily catapulted Pribis into widespread recognition since then – placing her center stage before an audience that can top 1 million players each game – it’s not exactly the Ambler native’s first big break. For a time she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” including helping out with Ellen’s annual Cat Week.

How did she get that job? It all started with an infomercial advertising a self-explanatory bath product called Shiny Hiney. The commercial was widely shared online – it had nearly 1 million views on YouTube – even sparking a special “Shiny Hiney” week on “Ellen” and Pribis’ first appearance on the show.





“I submitted myself for this infomercial, booking it just from headshots, and it turned into this whole thing. You never know where that opportunity will lead to – nothing is below you,” Pribis said of the now-infamous bath product.

“Ellen is everything you’d hope she’d be. She’s warm, relatable, genuine … she made me feel comfortable even though I had every reason to be nervous.”

Pribis left her hometown in the Ambler area for college in New York, where she studied theater and journalism – a background she said comes in handy now that she has this steady job with HQ.

“To me hosting is its own form of acting, blending with the reporter thing,” Pribis said. When she auditioned last summer, she was cast as an HQ host almost immediately.

“I think they just threw me into the role. I just went in and hosted the game. At the time, it was still in Beta mode, with maybe a couple 100 players playing. It went well, and I’ve just kind of gone back ever since, the regularity of it increasing as the game gains popularity.”

Unfamiliar with the growing phenomenon that is HQ Trivia? Consider it the latest wave of mobile gaming, the Pokémon Go of 2018. While Pokémon Go gained traction for its use of augmented reality, sending gamers walking down random streets with noses to their screens on the hunt for Jigglypuff, this app has garnered a similarly addicted fan base through a much simpler premise: the chance to earn free money.

