Tina Fey returns to ‘SNL’ in battle of colonial patriots vs. 'iggles'

Natalie Portman hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since 2006 last night, gifting us with a rap about the "Star Wars" prequels and the return of her Jackie O. impersonation as she tries to give Melania some First Lady wisdom.

For Philadelphians, though, it was Tina Fey who stole the show when she returned as a heavily accented colonial Philadelphian supporting the “Iggles.”



In anticipation of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots showdown at Super Bowl LII, “SNL” took a look back at the long-standing rivalry of obnoxious Bostonians used to winning and hardened Philadelphia underdogs, traveling back to 1775.

After a gaggle of Bostonians (and one guy from Connecticut), including former cast member Rachel Dratch, show up to tell Revolutionary War leaders that New England has won yet another war battle, leading to the groans of many -- “Now we have to hear the boasting from the patriots of New England” -- Tina Fey leads a small group from Philadelphia to tell them what’s what.

Fey falls back into the hard-to-replicate Philly accent flawlessly; Kenan Thompson less so, but he gets an A for effort after his “Fresh Prince” reference.

In a matter of minutes, Fey manages to mention the Schuylkill, greased poles, police horse punching, Wawa, Conshohocken, and a takedown of 40-year-old “Captain Thomas Brady” who is “four years past life expectancy,” among other hot takes on the city of Boston.

“Call us the iggles cuz we’re ready to fly,” she tells them.





The sketch wasn’t the only Super Bowl reference of the night. During Weekend Update, co-host Colin Jost proved he’s still salty from his Staten Island childhood and a terrible New York Giants season, saying, “Tomorrow night the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII. So whether you’re a Pats fan or an Eagles fan, remember: Child Support was due on the 1st.”





Later in the segment, Philadelphia’s Wing Bowl also gets a shoutout.



“Molly Schuyler has set a new world record at this year’s Wing Bowl by eating 501 wings, breaking the previous record of 28,” says co-host Michael Che. “Molly will be using the prize money to soundproof her bathroom.”

Last night’s episode also featured musical performances from Dua Lipa, who performed “New Rules” and Homesick” off her self-titled album.









Saturday’s episode will be the last new “SNL” for a while, as the show returns March 3 with host Charles Barkley and musical guest Migos.