Buy a pie and Red Owl Tavern will donate a pie

For the third year, Red Owl Tavern will host Month of 1,000 Pies benefiting Philabundance.

For every to-go pie sold, the Old City restaurant will donate a pie to the nonprofit food bank, which serves the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region.



Buy a pie anytime between now and Thanksgiving to participate.



Freshly baked apple streusel and pumpkin pies are $12 each, or get two for $20.

Orders can be placed in advance by calling (215) 923-2267. Pies can also be picked up at Red Owl Tavern's "grab ‘n’ go" in the front of the restaurant.

Also, if you dine-in at Red Owl Tavern and order a slice of pie, 50 percent of the dessert's proceeds will go to Philabundance.

Month of 1,000 Pies