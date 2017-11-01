Food & Drink Restaurants
Red Owl Tavern launches third annual Month of 1,000 Pies in benefiting Philabundance.

November 01, 2017

Buy a pie and Red Owl Tavern will donate a pie

Month of 1,000 pies is back for third year

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For the third year, Red Owl Tavern will host Month of 1,000 Pies benefiting Philabundance.

For every to-go pie sold, the Old City restaurant will donate a pie to the nonprofit food bank, which serves the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region.

Buy a pie anytime between now and Thanksgiving to participate.

Freshly baked apple streusel and pumpkin pies are $12 each, or get two for $20. 

Orders can be placed in advance by calling (215) 923-2267. Pies can also be picked up at Red Owl Tavern's "grab ‘n’ go" in the front of the restaurant.

Also, if you dine-in at Red Owl Tavern and order a slice of pie, 50 percent of the dessert's proceeds will go to Philabundance.

Month of 1,000 Pies

Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 23
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St.
(215) 923-2267

