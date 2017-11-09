More than 4,000 register for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program in 1st week

More than 4,000 people signed up for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program in the first week since its launch, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.

Since the Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry launched last week, more than 3,800 patients and 200 caregivers had registered by Wednesday, officials said.

In a statement, Wolf called the number of registrations a success and a testament to the state Department of Health's efforts to fully implement the program.

He also called it "another indicator of the need for this vital medication."

Patients and approved physicians can register and later maintain their eligibility on a new state website.

Wolf signed the program into law in April 2016. It took effect one month later and is set to be fully implemented by 2018.

The program will make medical marijuana available to patients who live in the state and qualify for the treatment under state law.

Last week, the Department of Health said more than 1,000 people registered on the first day of applications for the program, Trib Live reported. Officials have said that qualifying patients will start receiving medical marijuana in the next six months.

The state's Medical Marijuana Advisory board also met for the first time on Monday.

Twenty medical marijuana dispensaries were awarded licenses over the summer in southeastern Pennsylvania, including a few in Philly.

More information on the program can be found here.