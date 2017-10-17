Fitness Barre
October 17, 2017

Studio to host glow-in-the-dark barre workout

Proceeds will be donated to United for Puerto Rico

By Sinead Cummings
Barre, which combines ballet poses, Pilates and yoga, is appealing to many because it can help create lean muscles, enhance flexibility and improve balance. 

If you haven't tried the trendy workout yet, an upcoming class at Mount Airy studio Y2B Fit might finally get you on board.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Y2B Fit is hosting a glow-in-the-dark barre class, and all proceeds will be donated to United for Puerto Rico.

The workout will take place from 7-8 p.m. Registration is $20.

Y2B Fit will be selling raffle tickets ($5 for one ticket and $10 for three tickets) at the front desk, too. Proceeds from the raffle will also be donated to United for Puerto Rico.

Glow + Shake for Hurricane Relief

Friday, Oct. 27
7-8 p.m. | $20 per person
Y2B Fit
7101 Emlen St.

