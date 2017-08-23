Performances Tributes
Prince Chris O'Meara/AP

In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI halftime show at Dolphin Stadium in Miami.

August 23, 2017

There will be a free Prince tribute concert in West Philly

Two of the singer's longtime collaborators and friends will perform

Performances Tributes Philadelphia West Philly West Philadelphia Prince
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a free concert in West Philly honoring Prince, who died on April 21, 2016.

At the Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood (N2N) festival concert, Morris Day with The Time and Sheila E. will be the headliners. They will perform their own hits and cover some of Prince's.

Day was a friend of Prince’s since childhood and co-starred in Prince’s 1984 movie "Purple Rain." Prince’s protégé and onetime fiancee Sheila E. opened for Prince on his "Purple Rain" tour, which ran for 98 shows. 

Questlove, PnB Rock and comedian Skeet are also slated to perform. The festival's hosts will be radio personality Patty Jackson and comedian TuRae.

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. 

Below is the schedule of events.

• The opening ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
• Sheila E. will perform at 2 p.m.
• Questlove, PnB Rock, Skeet and other local artists will perform from 3-7 p.m.
• Morris Day and The Time will perform at 7 p.m.

Early arrivals at the festival can enter a raffle for artist meet and greets and VIP access opportunities as well as collect free commemorative Prince T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to a free concert, there will be craft and food vendors; community resource tables; a children’s zone with rides, games, prizes and face painting; and a senior tent with activities, resources and bingo.

Last year, Grammy- and Oscar-winning rapper Common performed at N2N.

N2N Festival 2017: Prince Tribute

Saturday, Sept. 16
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
50th Street and Baltimore Avenue

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

