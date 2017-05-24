Podcasts Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Matt Rourke/AP

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

May 24, 2017

New podcast explores Bill Cosby's road to stardom, downfall

It begins with his hometown in North Philly

Podcasts Bill Cosby Philadelphia WHYY
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

The first episode of “Cosby Unraveled,” a new podcast from WHYY, was released online Wednesday.

The podcast will detail the life and rise to fame of Bill Cosby, who grew up in the Richard Allen Home projects in the Poplar neighborhood of Philadelphia, as well as the multiple sexual assault claims against him. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand; his trial begins June 5. Almost 60 women have made similar accusations of abuse against the comedian. As the verdict looms, his role as a public figure and “TV Dad” is equally under question, and “Cosby Unraveled” will explore his legacy.

The first episode, “From Philly Projects to America’s Dad,” begins with a look at the neighborhood where Cosby grew up and its current inhabitants. One current tenant is 72-year-old Mary Jefferson, who describes fondly watching "The Cosby Show" during its run and the later dissolution at the assault allegations.

The podcast promises to speak with old fans, skeptics and those who “have lost faith,” as well as explore the role of race in the public’s perception of his alleged crimes.

To listen to the first episode, visit NewsWorks.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.