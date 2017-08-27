Transportation Parking
10292015_electric_car_charger_iStock Source/iStock

.

August 27, 2017

Newly assembled task force will guide policy on Philly’s electric cars

Transportation Parking Philadelphia City Council Development Environment Electric Cars Policy Government Electric Vehicles
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

If you've ever spent an aimless 20-30 minutes driving around Center City in search of street parking, chances are you've noticed a few curbside charging stations for electric cars scattered throughout the area.

Earlier this year city council put a moratorium on legislation that issued parking permits for owners of electric vehicles (EVs), also halting legislation allowing EV owners to install charging stations in front of their homes.

Though the original bill allowed electric car owners to apply for installation permits starting back in 2007, a whopping zero permits were requested for the first five years. Curbed reports about 60 have been processed since 2012.

The debate around the moratorium centered around parking concerns and availability versus environmental and air pollution concerns.

To deal with these debates and other issues surrounding the use of EVs in Philly, the city has assembled ]the Electrical Vehicle Task Force.

“EVs are becoming progressively more common in Philadelphia, but increased EV use raises many complex questions,” said Michael Carrol, deputy managing director for Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, in a statement.

“Drawing from a broad and diverse range of stakeholders, this task force will ensure that all perspectives are heard and that realistic, workable policies are set.”

In addition to working with questions over EV policy, they will also help implement a broader transportation strategy in how EVs relate to transit, walking, and cycling.

“Establishing the Task Force with a broad array of perspectives is an important first step in the effort to create an EV policy that will work for all Philadelphians in the years to come,” said Councilman Mark Squilla, a member of the task force, in a statement.

From now through early 2018 the 14-person task force will put together its policy recommendations, coinciding with when the moratorium on the EV charging station legislation will expire as well.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Government

04152016_martina_white

Pa. lawmaker has strong words for BLM protesters who rallied outside Philly officer's home

Eagles

082517NickFoles

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles' absence is bad on many levels

Autism

082417_mtDNA

'Provocative' CHOP study identifies new potential risk factor for autism

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.