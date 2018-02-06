Nick Foles graces Sports Illustrated cover (again)

Jinx? What jinx?

Sports Illustrated announced on Tuesday that Nick Foles will grace its cover for the second time in two weeks after he outdueled Tom Brady and quarterbacked the Eagles to a 41-33 Super Bowl win over the favored New England Patriots on Sunday night.

And what headline did SI roll with?

"Philly Special," of course, after the name of the trick play that had tight end Trey Burton throwing a touchdown pass to a wide-open Foles in the second quarter.

"What's more shocking than Nick Foles winning it all and being named Super Bowl MVP? Nick Foles catching a key TD on a play that will live forever in NFL lore," reads a caption on the page.

This time, the so-called Sports Illustrated cover jinx apparently failed to rear its ugly head.

Two weeks ago, the magazine put Foles on the cover after he threw for 352 passing yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the Eagles' 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

His appearance this week marks Foles' fourth time on the SI cover.

Following a breakout 2013 season as the Eagles' starter after Michael Vick went down early in the season, Foles appeared alongside Tony Romo on SI's NFL preview issue in September 2014.

He graced the cover for the first time in the magazine's Dec. 16, 2013 issue after the Eagles beat the Detroit Lions in the middle of a surprise snowstorm at Lincoln Financial Field.