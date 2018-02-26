February 26, 2018

Norristown police investigating double homicide after bodies found in car

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Shooting
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

Authorities in Norristown are investigating an apparent double homicide after two bodies were found early Monday inside a parked car.

Investigators said police responded to the 700 block of Chain Street for a report of a shooting just after midnight.

At the scene, officers found two men who apparently sustained gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the second man died after he was transported to Einstein Hospital.

The identities of the victims were not immediately revealed pending notification of their families. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Shooting Norristown Police Montgomery County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2018 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put?
022618DerekBarnett

That's Show Biz

Anthony Jeselnik sticks a thumb in the eye of the PC crowd
Anthony Jeselnik

Opinion

It is time to protect our children and stop the carnage
02232018_Parkland_vigil_USAT

Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons willed the Sixers to a win in Chicago
022318-BenSimmons-USAToday

Parades

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade
2018 Mummers

Opinion

Delaware lawmaker's fitness center hosted naked pool parties. So what?
Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Pool

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.