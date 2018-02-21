Pregnant woman, 31, fatally stabbed at home in Elkins Park

Authorities in Cheltenham Township reportedly have a person of interest in custody after a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at the Lynnewood Gardens apartment complex in Elkins Park.

Police responded to 2029B Mather Way before dawn Monday morning to find 31-year-old Ebony White dead of multiple stab wounds. Her two children, ages 12 and seven, were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing but were not harmed physically, prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

An autopsy later revealed that White was pregnant, resulting in the death of the male fetus.

A law enforcement source told 6ABC a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.

