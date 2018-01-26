January 26, 2018

Trial date set for Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz in Bucks County killings

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicides
09072017_DiNardo_Kratz Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Cosmo DiNardo, 21, of Bensalem and his cousin, Sean Kratz, 21, of Northeast Philadelphia, face charges in the murders of four young men at the DiNardo family farm in Solebury, Bucks County. The trial is set to begin in the fall.

Cosmo DiNardo and cousin Sean Kratz are set for trial next fall in the gruesome murders of four young men on a Bucks County farm.

The trials for both DiNardo and Kratz are set to start the morning of Nov. 7 in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, with jury selection starting on Oct. 29, according to court dockets for both suspects.

President Judge Jeffrey Finley scheduled the next pre-trial status conference in the case for April 26 and set a May 11 deadline for any pretrial motion filings, according to The Intelligencer. Hearings on those motions would start Sept. 12.

DiNardo, 21, of Bensalem is charged in all four slayings last July while Kratz, 20, of Northeast Philadelphia is accused of taking part in three of the killings. The pair face a number of other criminal charges in the case, which shocked the community and gripped the Philadelphia area.

DiNardo is accused of killing Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, on July 5 and burying him in a grave on his parents' 80-acre farm in Solebury Township.

Both DiNardo and Kratz, 20, of Northeast Philadelphia, are accused of killing Thomas Meo, 21 of Plumstead; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg two days later. Their bodies were found in a 12-foot-deep grave on the farm that was discovered by cadaver dogs.

Prosecutors say DiNardo lured all four men to the farm when he allegedly promised to sell them large amounts of marijuana.

DiNardo allegedly confessed to the killings in July, according to statements from his lawyer and prosecutors. But both he and Kratz pleaded not guilty in December to the charges for their alleged roles in the slayings and attempts to cover it up.

Last week, the Intelligencer reported that Kratz was allegedly investigated in a shooting that left a man in a wheelchair. The report did not say when that shooting took place, but it did tie the shooting to Kratz being allegedly shot 19 times in an apparent retaliation shooting last March.

Court records show that Kratz has not been charged in that shooting.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicides Solebury Bucks County Crime Cosmo DiNardo Solebury Murders Shootings Police Sean Kratz Homcides

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

WATCH: Meet the man behind the Eagles mask
Eagles Mask Man

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution renames Patriots Gallery
eagles patriots gallery

Odd News

Philly woman flies to Nashville for hockey game ... being played in New Jersey
Sydney Sanders

Eagles

Doug Pederson told us back in training camp this team was special ... we just didn't listen
012518_Pederson-celebrates_usat

Musicians

After 15 years, touring is just 'Alright' with Jeffrey Gaines
Jeffrey Gaines

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.