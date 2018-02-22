Police ID woman shot dead while driving on Broad Street with young children

February 22, 2018
Philadelphia police have identified a woman shot dead on Wednesday night while driving with several passengers – including three young children – on Broad Street in North Philadelphia.
Police say 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons was driving a white Dodge van around 8:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in Fern Rock, near Olney Avenue, when someone fired a number of gunshots at the driver's side door.
Timmons, of the 6300 block of Gratz Street, was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The van crossed several lanes after the shooting and crashed into a building along the 5800 block of Old York Road.
Timmons was driving with her twin sister, two other adults and three children under the age of 4, Philly.com reported. Timmons was the only one struck by gunfire, police said.
Capt. John Ryan told 6ABC that they had no reason to believe the van was specifically targeted, nor do they believe the shooting is tied to road rage. At least one surveillance camera in the area shows the shooting, and police are checking others in search of visual evidence, Ryan said.
Police did not have a description of a suspect as of Thursday afternoon. An investigation remains underway.