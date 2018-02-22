Police ID woman shot dead while driving on Broad Street with young children

Philadelphia police have identified a woman shot dead on Wednesday night while driving with several passengers – including three young children – on Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons was driving a white Dodge van around 8:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in Fern Rock, near Olney Avenue, when someone fired a number of gunshots at the driver's side door.