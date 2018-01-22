January 22, 2018

Ocean City Music Pier announces acts for 2018 Summer Music Series

A mix of new acts and returning favorites have been booked

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Boardwalk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Ocean City Music Pier on the boardwalk between 8th and 9th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Start looking forward to summer at the Shore.

Ocean City Music Pier has booked a mix of new acts and returning favorites for the 2018 Summer Concert Series. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

Both The Beach Boys and The Hooters are returning to the New Jersey shore town. The Beach Boys have played to sold-out crowds for the past three summers, while The Hooters made their Ocean City debut last summer.

RELATED: Pink, Questlove and other celebrities react to Eagles NFC Championship win | Billy Joel to perform at Citizens Bank Park for fifth year in a row

While the full lineup for the Summer Concert Series isn't yet available, below are the recently announced performers and dates.

• Aimee Mann – 7 p.m. on June 18.
• The Hooters: 7 p.m. on June 19 and June 20
• Get the Led Out (performing the music of Led Zeppelin) – 7 p.m. on June 25 and June 26
• America (performing 1970s hits) – 7 p.m. on July 16
• Straight No Chaser (a cappella group) – 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 23
• The Beach Boys – 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21

Additional announcements on who will be performing will be made in the coming weeks. Tickets will also become available at the Ocean City Music Pier box office in the spring.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

