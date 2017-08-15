Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Authorities in Ocean City are seeking assistance from the public to locate and identify a man who allegedly struck a seagull with a beach umbrella pole on Monday morning, causing injuries that later resulted in the bird's death.

But officers responding to the scene already had interviewed the man, who was at the beach with his family, after witnesses to the attack alerted lifeguards and contacted police. Officers left the beach after talking with the man about the incident, and the unidentified man and his family left the beach soon after.

Witnesses told PhillyVoice Monday evening that the man threw the pole at the seagull from a distance of about five feet, striking it in the neck. The bird sat motionless, evidently paralyzed, as witnesses at the 12th Street beach confronted the man and other seagulls gathered around their injured mate.

Sean Swift, who manages an umbrella and beach chair rental company, told PhillyVoice on Tuesday about his own interactions that morning with both the man and police.

Swift said he was approached by a witness who told him a seagull had been blatantly injured on the beach. Swift told his business partner to report the incident to two summer cops on patrol on the boardwalk.

"I walked over to the seagull," Swift said. "I could see it was messed up. Its neck was hanging off. I said, 'Who did this?' The guy stood up, an older tough guy, about 55 or 60 years old. He said, 'I did it. It was trying to take my granddaughter's sandwich. I wasn't trying to kill it.'"

As Swift and the lifeguards carried the "twitching" bird off the beach, the two officers from the boardwalk interviewed the suspect.

"The cops came down and literally talked to him for like two minutes," Swift said. "I ran up to them. I asked them, 'What's the fine? What's the punishment?' They get real cocky and one of them says they're not going to do anything. 'It's just a seagull.'"





Swift said the cops told him there is no law or ordinance against killing the seagull and that they couldn't take the man off the beach because he had a beach tag. They apparently never asked the man for his name, Swift said.

"There's a lot of people complaining," Swift said he told the summer cops.

"Yeah, well, people complain about a lot of things," one of them replied.

Several witnesses said one of the summer cops had even joked that the man had "good aim" with the umbrella pole.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Ocean City police described their response to the situation, confirming that an animal cruelty investigation is underway.



Authorities claimed the man, when first interviewed by police, told them the seagull was being aggressive toward young children on the beach when he threw the umbrella pole. The officers left the scene without taking further action, police said.

But another witness later contacted police with a different account of what transpired, reporting that there were no children in the area and that the man's actions were malicious. By that time, the man had already left the beach.

'THAT'S COMPLETELY ILLEGAL'

Seagulls are a migratory bird species and are thus protected from harassment and injury by federal law. New Jersey's animal cruelty statutes also prohibit "use of a live bird as a target" and "abandoning disabled animals in a public place," classifying both crimes as disorderly persons offenses.