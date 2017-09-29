Family-Friendly Festivals
Ocean City fireworks Courtesy of City of Ocean City /PhillyVoice

Fireworks in Ocean City, NJ.

September 29, 2017

Ocean City to throw fall block party ending with fireworks

The family-friendly event is free to attend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Ocean City will host a block party on Saturday, Oct. 7, to celebrate the arrival of fall. Ashbury Avenue, from 5th through 14th streets, will be closed off to traffic beginning at 9 a.m.

Find more than 400 craft and food vendors on the street, plus strolling musicians. Families can shop and eat until 5 p.m.

Stick around for a late-night firework show. At 9 p.m. fireworks will be launched from a barge off the Ocean City Music Pier.

The best place to watch the show is from the boardwalk or beach between 5th and 14th streets.

The block party is part of Ocean City’s Indian Summer Weekend, which runs Oct. 7-9. On all three days, there will be seafood vendors at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Fall Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 7
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Asbury Ave., from 5th to 14th streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

