Desserts Ice Cream
083117_FIcecreambar Franklin Fountain/Facebook

Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Bar, made with a tart lime ice cream, dipped in bean-to-bar Dark Chocolate and topped with candied lime zest and a graham cracker crumble.

August 31, 2017

Old City's Franklin Ice Cream Bar makes progress toward fall opening

Desserts Ice Cream Old City Restaurants Philadelphia
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The owners of Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionary are well on their way to opening their third dessert shop, this time churning out keystone-shaped ice cream bars in a vintage art deco storefront.

Brothers Eric and Ryan Berley previewed the new Franklin Ice Cream Bar back in May, introducing their fusion of Franklin Fountain's ice cream and Shane Confectionary's chocolate during a pop-up event.

The designer behind the storefront at 112 Market St. gave a sneak preview of current progress Thursday afternoon, including a glimpse of the interior and some of the options that will be available.

In addition to bars topped with all kinds of candy, guests will also have a variety of custard and ice cream flavors to choose from, including vegan alternatives, hot fudge sundaes and milkshakes.

If all goes according to plan, Franklin Ice Cream Bar will open sometime this fall.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Drug Addiction

04_081617_RomeoAddiction_Carroll.jpg

For mother of adult addict, a life dragged down by drugs

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.