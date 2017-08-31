Old City's Franklin Ice Cream Bar makes progress toward fall opening

The owners of Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionary are well on their way to opening their third dessert shop, this time churning out keystone-shaped ice cream bars in a vintage art deco storefront.

Brothers Eric and Ryan Berley previewed the new Franklin Ice Cream Bar back in May, introducing their fusion of Franklin Fountain's ice cream and Shane Confectionary's chocolate during a pop-up event.

The designer behind the storefront at 112 Market St. gave a sneak preview of current progress Thursday afternoon, including a glimpse of the interior and some of the options that will be available.

In addition to bars topped with all kinds of candy, guests will also have a variety of custard and ice cream flavors to choose from, including vegan alternatives, hot fudge sundaes and milkshakes.

If all goes according to plan, Franklin Ice Cream Bar will open sometime this fall.