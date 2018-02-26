One Liberty Observation Deck to host first-ever adoption event

On Saturday, March 24, adoptable dogs from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be at One Liberty Observation Deck.

The event will take place one day after National Puppy Day.

Attendees can play with the dogs before heading to the 57th floor to take in sweeping views of the city.



Tickets are not needed to attend the adoption event, which will take place on the second floor by the ticket stand. To go up to the observation deck, tickets will be required.



Saturday, March 24

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

