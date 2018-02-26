February 26, 2018

One Liberty Observation Deck to host first-ever adoption event

It will take place one day after National Puppy Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Adoptions
Carroll - Pug Dog at Navy Yard Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A dog waits for its owner outside a building at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

On Saturday, March 24, adoptable dogs from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be at One Liberty Observation Deck.

The event will take place one day after National Puppy Day.

Attendees can play with the dogs before heading to the 57th floor to take in sweeping views of the city.

Tickets are not needed to attend the adoption event, which will take place on the second floor by the ticket stand. To go up to the observation deck, tickets will be required.

Adopt At The Top

Saturday, March 24
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more

