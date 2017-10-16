Oversized cellar beneath colonial tavern is a history mystery

Haddonfield’s Indian King Tavern is no secret. It's where New Jersey shed colony status and voted to become a state and adopted its Great Seal.







This is the first in an occasional PhillyVoice series highlighting the mysteries of Philadelphia-area history.



Know of a local history mystery? Send us a tip via email.

But what lies beneath – a pitch black, cavern-like chamber filled with a dank smell and moist and slimy walls – remains mysterious, and the stuff of lore.

The chamber extends beyond the footprint of the Georgian Colonial building, which dates back to 1750. Some of the spaces are believed to have temporarily housed traitors and deserters during the Revolutionary War. There was evidently a guard house across the street.