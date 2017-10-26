PA Bacon Fest is two-day celebration of the savory breakfast staple

If you think everything tastes better with bacon, then mark your calendar for this upcoming two-day bacon festival.

The PA Bacon Fest in Lehigh Valley is a huge annual celebration of the savory breakfast staple. It attracts more than 80,000 bacon-lovers each year.

The family-friendly festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

There will be more than 100 vendors (yum), tastings, more than 20 musical acts on several stages, chef battles, cooking demos, pig roasts, pig racing, mechanical hog rides, a hog calling contest, a farmers market, activities for kids and the Racin' Bacon 5K.



The festival takes place on Northampton and Third streets in Easton, Pennsylvania. It's free to attend, but a $2 donation is encouraged.

Saturday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northampton and Third streets, Easton, PA

