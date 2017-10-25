Festivals Apples
Peddler's Village Apple Festival 2017 Courtesy of Peddler's Village/PhillyVoice

Peddler's Village throws an annual festival celebrating apples each fall.

October 25, 2017

Spend a fall day at Peddler's Village Apple Festival

Craving apple cider, apple pie or caramel apples?

Festivals Apples Peddler's Village Bucks County Autumn Fall Outdoors Suburbs Family-Friendly Food & Drink Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Crisp. Sweet. Refreshing. Apples are a true symbol of fall. It's hard not to crave apple cider, apple pie and caramel apples once the temperature drops to sweater weather.

To celebrate apple season in Bucks County, Peddler's Village is throwing a two-day festival, beginning Saturday, Nov. 4.

RELATED: Two suburban food truck festivals happening this fall

Attendees to the outdoor, family-friendly event can enjoy fresh apples from local Bechdolt’s Orchard or indulge in apple baked goods. Reserve an apple pie ahead of time here.

There will be a large variety of apple treats to taste, but if apple pie is your favorite, then sign up for the pie eating contest. It will be held at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will also include an artisans market – where jewelry, pottery, clothing, woodworks, leather, glass and more will be sold – and some of the artists will demonstrate their craft-making process. There will be live music and activities for kids, too.

The Peddler's Village Apple Festival is free to attend and will take place rain or shine.

Peddler's Village Apple Festival 2017

Saturday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 5
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.