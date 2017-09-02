Education Rankings
books iStock/Source

September 02, 2017

Pa. found at the bottom of list ranking states with 'best and worst community college systems'

Education Rankings Pennsylvania Community College Community College of Philadelphia
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Pennsylvania may not be the best place to enroll in community college, according to one recent report.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its ranking of the states with the "best and worst community college systems" and the Keystone State was found at No. 44 out of the 44 states included on the list.

The website compiled its state list based on its more extensive ranking of the best and worst individual community colleges across the country. WalletHub considered data from organizations like the National Center for Education Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research and College Measures to organize its results.

The Community College of Philadelphia was ranked at No. 721 on the list, while Bucks County Community College was found at No. 678 and Montgomery County Community College at No. 706. In total, 728 colleges were included.

WalletHub's rankings of the individual colleges were based on three main categories, including "cost and financing," "education outcomes" and "career opportunities." Each category considered a number of individual factors, including average amount of grant or scholarship aid received, faculty salary, graduation rate, student loan default rate and more.

Danielle Gross, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, criticized the ranking in a statement to PennLive. She noted that WalletHub neglected to include Lehigh-Carbon Community College on its list, but looked at Lackawanna College, a private institution located in Scranton.

“I would want people to take them with a grain of salt and think critically about them," Gross told the publication. "I would tell Pennsylvanians that Pennsylvania community colleges are 100 percent responsive to the communities and students that they serve.”

Check out WalletHub's top 10 states with the best community colleges below or find its complete list here.

1. South Dakota

2. Alaska

3. Washington

4. Florida

5. Wisconsin

6. Mississippi

7. North Dakota

8. Minnesota

9. New York 

10. Montana


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

090117MattMcGloin

Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

Missing Persons

Jenna Burleigh

Temple student goes missing, last seen near campus

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.