Philly is among the worst U.S. cities for pets, report finds

Philadelphia might not be an ideal place to keep a pet after all.

Instead, you could try out Phoenix or Scottsdale in Arizona. Florida cities Tampa and Orlando looking inviting as well.

Heck, even Anchorage, Alaska is a better place than Philly to keep your furry friend, according to a recent WalletHub report.

The study based the pet-friendliness of the country's largest 100 cities on 21 different factors. Along with big ones like vet costs and insurance premiums, researchers considered others such as weather, walking amenities, pet meetup groups, statewide animal protection laws and, of course, dog shows.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statics and a host of websites and other resources, the personal finance site ranked Philly at No. 93.

The city ranked near the bottom of the pile for pet-keeping costs and pet health and wellness, but it did score 37th on the list for outdoor pet-friendliness.

The city also made the top 20 for pet-sitters per capita and just outside the top 20 for its lineup of pet-friendly restaurants. The site also had Philly as the No. 33 city for animal shelters per capita.

That's the good news.

The bad?

WalletHub had the city at No. 71 for dogs and No. 77 for pet-friendly hotels. Philly was also 66th in veterinarians per capita and a whopping 88th for vet costs.

Pennsylvania wasn't a total wash, though. The site did rank Pittsburgh in a more favorable 47th.