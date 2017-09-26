Pa. health department wants your thoughts on medical marijuana regulations

State health officials are seeking residents' help in possibly shaping its medical marijuana program, which is expected to be implemented by early next year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is encouraging patients and caregivers looking to participate in the program to give input on the program's proposed regulations. Those with ideas should move quickly, however. The state is requesting that comments on the draft regulations be submitted by Oct. 2.

The online form to submit comments can be found here.

"The proposed regulations comment period provides an opportunity to participate in developing the program to meet your needs as a patient," Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement released Monday. "Your input as to how these regulations will affect you is invaluable and will assist the department in implementing this program as effectively as possible.”

The medical marijuana program, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law in April 2016, will benefit those diagnosed with any of more of 17 serious medical conditions outlined by the state, including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy and Crohn's disease.

The proposed regulations detail the process of getting an identification card, application fees and other technicalities.

The health department encourages those with questions to email RA-DHMedMarijuana@pa.gov.