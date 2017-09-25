People Cheesesteaks
September 25, 2017

Pat's or Geno's? Mark Zuckerberg came to Philadelphia for 'the best cheesesteak in the land'

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has picked a side in the eternal Pat's versus Geno's debate.

The 33-year-old multi-billionaire took to his own social media platform on Sunday night and checked into Pat's King of Steaks accompanied with a photo of him ordering him at the counter of the famous sandwich shop on Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue near the Italian Market. 

"Traveled all the way to Philadelphia for the best cheesesteak in the land," Zuckerberg wrote in the post. 

Mikey Boninfante, night manager at Pat's, told Philly.com that Zuckerberg paid $66 in cash for six cheesesteaks with Cheez Whiz and fried onions. Boninfante told the publication that Zuckerberg ordered the correct way, too – "Whiz wit."

It's not clear exactly why the Facebook founder was in Philadelphia, but he was on this side of the country to talk to students in West Virginia and Kentucky about tech projects they're working on, according to a Facebook post published earlier Sunday.

At the start of the new year, Zuckerberg committed to visiting and meeting people in every state throughout the U.S. and said he needs to travel to 30 more states to complete the personal challenge.

"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," he posted on Facebook in January

Zuckerberg created a Facebook group called "A Year of Travel" where he's encouraging others to share their travel stories, too. 

