April 24, 2018

Penn Law professor Amy Wax's marriage stance draws new wave of criticism

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Controversy Social Media
03232018_Amy_Wax_Penn Source/www.law.upenn.edu

Amy L. Wax is the Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania.

Controversial Penn Law professor Amy Wax is collecting a fresh wave of social media backlash after her most recent comments during a Penn Law debate last week.

Wax has made a series of controversial public statements over the last year that have garnered her significant negative attention, starting with her op-ed published last year which suggested a return to “bourgeois culture,” and again earlier this year when she said there are no African-American law students at Penn who graduate in the top percentages of their classes.

Now Wax has again caused angst with her comments after, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported, she argued that “traditional marriage values” are key in ensuring a child’s success in life.

The comments brought renewed attention to Wax’s history of questionable remarks. Last Friday, attorney and former White House advisor Michelle J. Millben published an article in USA Today taking aim at Wax’s racially charged comments titled, “Amy Wax said black students can’t excel in law school. Bless her heart, we can and do.”

In the piece, Millben details the discrimination she experienced while studying law. It has been shared widely on social media.



Elsewhere on social media, members of the Bucknell University community are asking the school to rethink welcoming Wax to its campus on April 26 for a talk titled “The Perils of the Push for Equal Results.”

Gwendolyn Clare, a writer and professor at Bucknell, criticized the school, writing on Twitter, “White supremacist Amy Wax will be speaking at my university under the pretense of ‘viewpoint diversity.’”

Clare posted a copy of the official announcement for the event, which was organized by the Bucknell University Conservatives Club and the Bucknell College Republicans.

“Through her courageous and challenging contributions to public debates, Professor Wax has effectively illustrated the dangers of a lack of viewpoint diversity in the American academic world,” the announcement reads.

Catch up on our previous coverage of Amy Wax here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Controversy Social Media Philadelphia Bucknell Twitter Education Higher Education Equality Racism Diversity University of Pennsylvania Law School Law

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.