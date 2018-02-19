Pennsylvania Supreme Court to unveil new congressional map

Pennsylvania voters will soon get a look at a new congressional district map for state elections this year.

The state Supreme Court is close to imposing the new map after ruling the 18 current districts were gerrymandered to give Republicans an unfair advantage.

The new map is expected to improve Democratic prospects for a number of seats and lift the party's chances to take control in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported.

Monday is the court’s own deadline to make public the new district boundaries, which will be used for the May 15 primary.

According to the AP:

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled last month in a party-line decision that the district boundaries unconstitutionally put partisan interests above neutral line-drawing criteria.

The justices could pick a proposed map submitted by parties to the case, including the registered Democratic voters who sued last June. Or they could use one drawn by a Stanford University law professor who has assisted judges drawing districts in other states.