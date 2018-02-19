February 19, 2018

The new maps: A visual guide to your congressional district

By PhillyVoice staff
02292018_Statewide_map Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

A portion of the new map depicting redrawn congressional districts in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday unveiled new congressional districts for state voters after it ruled the current districts were gerrymandered to give political advantage to the Republicans.

Here are the new maps.

One note: most area voters will have a new congressional district number.

FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn First Congressional District encompasses Bucks County and a small part of Montgomery County, including Lansdale and Hatfield.

SECOND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn Second Congressional District encompasses Northeast Philadelphia, the River Wards and parts of North Philadelphia, east of Broad Street.

THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn Third Congressional District encompasses West Philadelphia, Northwest Philadelphia and Center City.

FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn Fourth Congressional District encompasses most of Montgomery County and a small part of Berks County, including Boyertown.

FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn Fifth Congressional District encompasses Delaware County, South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia and part of Montgomery County, including Bryn Mawr, Villanova and Ardmore.

SIXTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

NoneSource/Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The redrawn Sixth Congressional District encompasses Chester County and part of Berks County, including Reading.

