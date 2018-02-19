The new maps: A visual guide to your congressional district

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday unveiled new congressional districts for state voters after it ruled the current districts were gerrymandered to give political advantage to the Republicans.

Here are the new maps.

One note: most area voters will have a new congressional district number.

FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court The redrawn First Congressional District encompasses Bucks County and a small part of Montgomery County, including Lansdale and Hatfield.

SECOND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court The redrawn Second Congressional District encompasses Northeast Philadelphia, the River Wards and parts of North Philadelphia, east of Broad Street.

THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court The redrawn Third Congressional District encompasses West Philadelphia, Northwest Philadelphia and Center City.

FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court The redrawn Fourth Congressional District encompasses most of Montgomery County and a small part of Berks County, including Boyertown.

FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Source/Pennsylvania Supreme Court The redrawn Fifth Congressional District encompasses Delaware County, South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia and part of Montgomery County, including Bryn Mawr, Villanova and Ardmore.

SIXTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT