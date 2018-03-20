Pennsylvania woman 'drenched in blood' after coyote attack

Authorities are on the hunt for a coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and “drenched in blood.”

Police in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, say an employee of an assisted living community on the night shift was attacked around midnight Sunday, according to a Courier Express report. Moving out of a bush, the coyote attacked the woman, who sustained numerous bites.

Vince Markle, borough police chief, said the woman, whose age was not provided, was “drenched in blood” and required more than 20 stitches and a rabies vaccination, the newspaper reported, noting she may require reconstructive surgery.

“She got ripped up pretty good,” Markle told EYT Media. “She needed about 18 stitches. If anyone sees a coyote in that area, we ask them to call us or the Pa. Game Commission.”

Brookville is about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.