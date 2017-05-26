PETA: Citizens Bank Park is one of nation's most vegan-friendly ballparks

Citizens Bank Park, a ballpark so accommodating to its vegan fanbase that it's included on a national list – just barely, though.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the popular animal rights organization, recently released its list of the "Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Ballparks" and the home of the Philadelphia Phillies has found itself in the No. 10 spot.

"The Phillies just made the cut for PETA's animal-friendly major league," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a news release. "Citizens Bank Park hit a vegan grand slam with its cruelty-free specialties like salty Bavarian pretzels and sweet Nomoo cookies, which will satisfy even the most discerning fans."

The No. 1 spot on the list? Global Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The ranking may come as a surprise to some who associate the ballpark with Dollar Dog Night, cheesesteaks, barbecue pulled pork and dairy-laden crab fries from Chickie's and Pete's.

However, there are options for those going meat-free, including the recently added Farmer's Market Grain Bowl. Citizens Bank Park will also receive a certificate from PETA for all its vegan-friendly options.

See the top 10 spots below or find the full list from PETA here.

1. Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

2. Target Field, Minneapolis

3. Chase Field, Phoenix

4. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

5. Citi Field, New York City

6. Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

7. Yankee Stadium, New York City

8. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

9. AT&T Park, San Francisco

10. Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia