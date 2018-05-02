May 02, 2018

Philadelphia is getting a Bodypainting Day before the Naked Bike Ride

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
A Bodypaint.me artist at work.

This year the bare bodies taking to Philadelphia streets for the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride will have a little extra modesty – in the form of body paint.

For the last decade legions of scantily (or not at all) clad cyclists have ridden their bikes throughout the city as a way to advocate for cycling, positive body image, and conscious consumption of fuel. This year, to mark the ride’s 10th iteration, it’s adding another event to the festivities with nude public body painting in what will officially be Philly Bodypainting Day.

Similar events have already occurred in New York, spearheaded by body painting advocates and artists Bodypaint.Me and Human Connection Arts, both of which will be on hand for the Philly event and ready to paint.

The bike ride is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8 and typically is about 10 miles long. Body painting and other pre-ride festivities will begin about 2:30.

Based on past attendance, about 3,000 people are expected to participate the event.

