Festivals Chinatown
Chinatown Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Chinese Friendship Gate at 10th and Arch marks the entrance to Chinatown.

September 19, 2017

Join in a lantern parade at annual Mid-Autumn Festival in Chinatown

Bring the whole family to this free-to-attend event

Festivals Chinatown Philadelphia Outdoors Parades Culture Family-Friendly
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Chinatown will host its annual Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23. Every year on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, Chinese and other Asian cultures celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Philly's family-friendly outdoor celebration will take place during the afternoon and early evening, from 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Avenue to be transformed into outdoor marketplace for Fall for the Arts Festival | Photos – Swarm of "Fireflies" to take over the Parkway

Enter the neighborhood through the brightly colored Friendship Gate at Arch and 10th streets. There will be street performances, live music, Kung Fu demonstrations, carnival games and art activities.

Check out the mooncake eating contest, too. Mooncakes, dense Chinese pastries, are a dessert traditionally eaten during the festival for good luck.

At 6 p.m., there will be a dragon dance, lion dance and a lantern parade through Chinatown to end the celebration.

Chinatown's 22nd Annual Mid-Autumn Festival

Saturday, Sept. 23
12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Friendship Gate
Arch and North 10th streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Wine

091617_VanAukenT_winemaking_0336.jpg

On grape day, South Jersey wine club crushes it

Eagles

071717AndyReid

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game

Broadcasters

01_081717_6abcReyes_Carroll.jpg

Effortless ways to pay it forward: from 6abc's Jeannette Reyes

Katie's Baby

Katie_Gagnon_Killian

Time to wean: why I’m happy (and sad) to stop nursing my 1-year old baby

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.