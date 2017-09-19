Join in a lantern parade at annual Mid-Autumn Festival in Chinatown

Chinatown will host its annual Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23. Every year on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, Chinese and other Asian cultures celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Philly's family-friendly outdoor celebration will take place during the afternoon and early evening, from 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Enter the neighborhood through the brightly colored Friendship Gate at Arch and 10th streets. There will be street performances, live music, Kung Fu demonstrations, carnival games and art activities.

Check out the mooncake eating contest, too. Mooncakes, dense Chinese pastries, are a dessert traditionally eaten during the festival for good luck.

At 6 p.m., there will be a dragon dance, lion dance and a lantern parade through Chinatown to end the celebration.

Saturday, Sept. 23

12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Friendship Gate

Arch and North 10th streets

