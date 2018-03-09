March 09, 2018

Dog owners can bring pets to the Flower Show tonight

Experience the intricate landscapes, gardens together

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Flower Show
Fido Friday at Philadelphia Flower Show Courtesy of Philadelphia Flower Show/PhillyVoice

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show invites four-legged friends to experience this year's Flower Show.

Before the 2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show ends this weekend, it's doing something special for pets.

Tonight, March 9, dogs will be allowed on the show floor, to experience new sights and smells with their owners.

RELATED: Despite penchant for snow, Philadelphia Flower Show persists | Make vacation plans with help from Philadelphia Travel and Adventure Show

Fido will be allowed at the show for "Yappy Hour," from 6 to 9 p.m. Dogs and their human companions will be able to explore the full show, where landscapes and arrangements related to the theme "Wonders of Water" are on display.

Below is a waterfall at this year's Flower Show.

NoneRob Cardillo/Philadelphia Flower Show

The entrance garden at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show. The theme is “Wonders of Water.”

In addition, there will be a silent auction, multiple dog-related vendors and an orange carpet for pets to strut their stuff. Dog costumes are encouraged.

If you plan on going, arrive on time. The first 150 guests at the event will receive a gift from BarkBox, a monthly subscription service for dog treats and toys.

Tickets to the Flower Show are $33 online and $40 at the door. Dogs are free but humans need tickets.

Before arriving, make sure all dogs have tags with proof of current rabies vaccine. Show-goers with four-legged friends must enter through the Market Street entrance of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and may not use escalators, for safety. See more safety guidelines here.

Fido Friday at the 2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

Friday, March 9
6-9 p.m. | $17-$40 per person
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Flower Show Philadelphia Dogs Animals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.