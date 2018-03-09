Dog owners can bring pets to the Flower Show tonight

Before the 2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show ends this weekend, it's doing something special for pets.

Tonight, March 9, dogs will be allowed on the show floor, to experience new sights and smells with their owners.

Fido will be allowed at the show for "Yappy Hour," from 6 to 9 p.m. Dogs and their human companions will be able to explore the full show, where landscapes and arrangements related to the theme "Wonders of Water" are on display.

Below is a waterfall at this year's Flower Show.

Rob Cardillo/Philadelphia Flower Show The entrance garden at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show. The theme is “Wonders of Water.”

In addition, there will be a silent auction, multiple

and an orange carpet for pets to strut their stuff. Dog costumes are encouraged.

If you plan on going, arrive on time. The first 150 guests at the event will receive a gift from BarkBox, a monthly subscription service for dog treats and toys.

Tickets to the Flower Show are $33 online and $40 at the door. Dogs are free but humans need tickets.

Before arriving, make sure all dogs have tags with proof of current rabies vaccine. Show-goers with four-legged friends must enter through the Market Street entrance of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and may not use escalators, for safety. See more safety guidelines here.

Friday, March 9

6-9 p.m. | $17-$40 per person

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

