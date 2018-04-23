April 23, 2018

Philadelphia International Airport holding job fair at Liacouras Center

By Michael Tanenbaum
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia International Airport.

Job seekers will have more than 50 businesses to impress on Tuesday when Philadelphia International Airport holds its annual job fair at the Liacouras Center.

Businesses and government agencies that have operations at the airport will be looking to fill hundreds of positions at the free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

Employers in attendance will include airlines, restaurants, car rental companies and retailers with openings for customer service representatives, sales associates, bartenders, servers, baristas, maintenance workers, bus operators, managers, cashiers and more.

“The airport supports more than 96,300 jobs with average annual earnings greater than $50,000 in the region," said Airport CEO Chellie Cameron. "More than 20,000 of those positions are right here at the Airport. We are committed to ensuring that area residents and businesses have access to opportunities at the airport and to building a workforce that benefits from the airport’s growth.”

The event will include on-site resources for job seekers, including a computer lab and one-on-one resume reviews.

Those attending the job fair are encouraged to wear business attire and bring along at least 25 copies of their resume.

A list of participating employers and additional tips for the event can be found here.

Michael Tanenbaum
