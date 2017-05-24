PPA Workshops
03052015_PPA Matt Rourke/AP

A member of the Philadelphia Parking Authority writes a ticket for an expired meter in Center City.

May 24, 2017

PPA to hold workshop on how to avoid parking tickets

PPA Workshops Philadelphia Parking Transportation Cars
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Hate getting parking tickets? The city of Philadelphia wants to help you.

That's right – the Philadelphia Parking Authority will be hosting "Street Parking 101: A Workshop on Avoiding Parking Tickets" in mid-June.

RELATED: Queen Village residents fight PPA for 'sacred spot' – and win

"We want parking your vehicle to be the least of your worries when you drive in the city to work, play or visit," the PPA noted on its blog. 

The workshop will be held on June 17 at the PPA headquarters at Seventh and Market streets from 10 a.m. to noon.

The authority's blog notes that the workshop is for four kinds of people – those who get parking tickets, are confused by parking signs, loathe parallel parking or just want to learn more about parking safely in the city.

Not unlike parking in Philadelphia, space is limited. Unlike parking in Philadelphia, the workshop is free.

The PPA wants those interested to contact partnerwithppa@philapark.org. The registration deadline is June 9 by 5 p.m.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.