PPA to hold workshop on how to avoid parking tickets

Hate getting parking tickets? The city of Philadelphia wants to help you.

That's right – the Philadelphia Parking Authority will be hosting "Street Parking 101: A Workshop on Avoiding Parking Tickets" in mid-June.

"We want parking your vehicle to be the least of your worries when you drive in the city to work, play or visit," the PPA noted on its blog.

The workshop will be held on June 17 at the PPA headquarters at Seventh and Market streets from 10 a.m. to noon.

The authority's blog notes that the workshop is for four kinds of people – those who get parking tickets, are confused by parking signs, loathe parallel parking or just want to learn more about parking safely in the city.

Not unlike parking in Philadelphia, space is limited. Unlike parking in Philadelphia, the workshop is free.

The PPA wants those interested to contact partnerwithppa@philapark.org. The registration deadline is June 9 by 5 p.m.

