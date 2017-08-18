Protests Donald Trump
Melissa Byrne UltraViolet/Twitter

Melissa Byrne, an activist from West Philadelphia, said she was detained and banned from Trump Tower after unfurling a banner that read 'Women, Resist White Supremacy' on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. She also claimed Secret Service agents canvassed her neighborhood two days later asking if she was a threat to President Trump.

August 18, 2017

Philly activist: Secret Service agents asked my neighbors if I'm a threat to Trump

The questioning came after she unfurled a banner in Trump Tower earlier this week

Protests Donald Trump Cedar Park Secret Service West Philadelphia White Supremacists Trump Tower Philadelphia
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Melissa Byrne got to add a new descriptor to her Twitter profile this week.

“Banned from Trump Tower,” it read, above a bio that includes her current work as an organizer and past work as get-out-the-vote digital director for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and state director for MoveOn.

She was banned after deciding to head to Trump Tower around 2 p.m. Tuesday and unfurl a banner that read, in part, “Women, Resist White Supremacy.”

Suffice it to say, this did not go over very well inside the Fifth Avenue building that the sitting president used to call home.

On the day of Donald Trump’s combative press conference about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Byrne said that she was grabbed, detained, questioned by “eight officers from the NYPD and Secret Service” and banned from the building. That’s not all, though.

Apparently, representatives of the latter law enforcement entity showed up in her Cedar Park neighborhood in West Philadelphia to ask questions of neighbors on Thursday.

While a call to the Secret Service’s field office in Philadelphia wasn’t immediately returned Thursday night, Byrne’s neighbors told her that they’d gotten knocks on their doors during the day.

“They were asking if I’m a threat to the president,” she said that neighbors told her, including one she didn’t know who reached out with a Facebook message. “I’m a pacifist, a non-violent activist. I’m zero threat. I mean, it’s really ridiculous.”

She also noted that one neighbor told her that, when questioned, she responded, “The real threat is in the White House.”

For her part, Byrne said she didn’t see the Secret Service agents in her neighborhood and took to Twitter to let the world know what had happened.




Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081717DaneEvans

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Bills preseason game

Protests

01-0812316_Rizzo_Carroll.jpg

BLM: 'We're tearing the Rizzo statue down and it's coming down soon'

Police

08152017_OCNJ_Seagull

Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Heart Health

Almonds

Penn State researchers find handful of almonds a day could boost 'good cholesterol'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.