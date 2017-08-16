'Philly is Charlottesville' march and rally draws sprawling crowd to Center City

August 16, 2017
A Philadelphia march and rally held in response to a violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia drew large crowds and attention to Center City on Wednesday.
Social justice organizations P.O.W.E.R., Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower & Rebuild organized the "Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally" in response to a violent clash between protesters and counter-protesters during a "Unite the Right" rally in the small Virginia town that left dozens injured and three dead on Saturday.
According to an earlier PhillyVoice story on Wednesday, 215 People's Alliance, Juntos and Women's March PA were also among the organizations set to take part.
According to a Facebook page for the event,, some 2,400 people were "going" and more than 5,700 were "interested." The rally kicked off at the Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue along Broad Street near Spring Garden Street.
"POWER clergy and laity mourn for the freedom fighters injured and killed as they stood against white supremacy this weekend in Charlottesville," the event's description states. "We must make it clear that white supremacy is not just a 'Southern thing.' Symbols and systems of white supremacy are also at work in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy. While we applaud the thousands who took to the streets this weekend in solidarity with Charlottesville, we call upon the same persons to march with us to tear down white supremacist structures in Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
Below are pictures, videos and reactions from the event that began to circulate on social media Wednesday evening below.
Protesters hold signs at the Philly is Charlottesville rally on Broad Street. pic.twitter.com/1vHpcfhsIC— Jack R. Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) August 16, 2017
Philly is #Charlottesville march stretches (literally) for blocks pic.twitter.com/GFo0Xxf2LC— Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) August 16, 2017
Protestors chant 'Down with the RIZZO statue' during 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally in center city. pic.twitter.com/svxizbEbmw— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) August 16, 2017
philly is charlottesville anti-Trump march https://t.co/FEnXGDEMAL— Bastiaan Slabbers (@BasSlabbers) August 16, 2017
Philly is Charlottesville rally tonight. pic.twitter.com/JrsfHqaoNz— Adia H. Robinson (@ahrobinson8) August 16, 2017
#PhillyisCharlottesville gathering...— Texas Lone Star (@southlonestar2) August 16, 2017
Crazy jobless leftists meeting up to destroy more monuments.
Where r the cops? Why do they allow this? pic.twitter.com/UTN8rFrFVV
#PhillyisCharlottesville "Extremists of love!" #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/QPZl6IkUcm— Roland (@RolandWall) August 16, 2017
#PhillyisCharlottesville Gathering...#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/cFNyIPCLXl— Roland (@RolandWall) August 16, 2017
Crowd is growing at #PhillyIsCharlottesville march. #phled pic.twitter.com/EDAZ6E5Hn6— PFT (@PFTLocal3) August 16, 2017
#PhillyisCharlottesville #standwithCharlottesville gathering now! pic.twitter.com/u11fmoRE2t— Tuesdays With Toomey (@TuesdaysToomey) August 16, 2017
En route to the #PhillyIsCharlottesville rally! pic.twitter.com/fv2nYZoOCq— ☀️Samwise Gamegee🌻 (@punchdoktor) August 16, 2017
#PhillyisCharlottesville is a beautiful thing right now in a time of darkness. pic.twitter.com/HsUwOluVY2— Chris (@YoungJChris) August 16, 2017
"Our fight for justice is global" #PhillyIsCharlottesville pic.twitter.com/uf7L7RVaMj— Philly We Rise (@phillywerise) August 16, 2017