How to score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens in September

Residents and students in Philadelphia can enjoy free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on South Street this September. Philly Free Week will run from Sunday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 22.



Those who take advantage of the promotion will receive free access to the outdoor labyrinth and the exhibition "Time’s Funeral" in the indoor gallery.



On the opening date, Bridgeset Sound will be at the Gardens from 1-4 p.m. and Lil’ Pop Shop will be offering up sweet treats beginning at noon.

To enter for free, bring a Pennsylvania driver's license or a piece of mail verifying a Philly address or bring a Philadelphia school ID.



Philadelphia's Magic Gardens also suggests reserving admission tickets online ahead of visiting to avoid lines.



The Gardens are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. They are closed on Tuesdays.



Sunday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

1020 South St.

