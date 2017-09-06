Free Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens C. Smyth/Visit Philadelphia™

Every inch of Isaiah Zagar’s artistic wonderland, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, is filled with ceramic tiles, mirrors and found objects that come together to create a colorful and unusual mosaic mural. Those interested in Zagar’s work can take a self-guided tour of the South Street gardens.

September 06, 2017

How to score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens in September

Isaiah Zagar created the space using nontraditional materials like bike wheels, mirrors, glass bottles

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Residents and students in Philadelphia can enjoy free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on South Street this September. Philly Free Week will run from Sunday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 22.

Those who take advantage of the promotion will receive free access to the outdoor labyrinth and the exhibition "Time’s Funeral" in the indoor gallery.

On the opening date, Bridgeset Sound will be at the Gardens from 1-4 p.m. and Lil’ Pop Shop will be offering up sweet treats beginning at noon.

To enter for free, bring a Pennsylvania driver's license or a piece of mail verifying a Philly address or bring a Philadelphia school ID.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens also suggests reserving admission tickets online ahead of visiting to avoid lines.

The Gardens are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. They are closed on Tuesdays.

Philly Free Week 2017

Sunday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 22
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
1020 South St.

Sinead Cummings

