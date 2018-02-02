Philly police trolls Boston PD in hilarious Twitter thread ahead of Super Bowl

February 02, 2018
Now the police departments are going at it.
What started as an amusing Twitter reply led to an all-out Twitter battle between Philadephia and Boston police on Friday as Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Minneapolis continued to draw closer.
Philly police – whose Twitter-trolling targets have included hip-hop star Jay-Z, President Donald Trump and, of course, ex-Eagles coach Chip Kelly – took the first jab after Boston police had tweeted a picture of an Eagle statue dressed in a Patriots hat and scarf in Boston's City Hall.
Even the Eagle at #Boston #CityHall is a @Patriots fan. #SuperBowlLII #NotDone #PatriotsNation #GoPats pic.twitter.com/V1zD81rM0k— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018
It's about time you guys set that eagle free! Go @Eagles ! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FSom3v3bld— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018
Boston's Twitter account responded by poking fun at Philly fans' habit of climbing up light poles after a huge win, prompting city officials to slick up poles with Crisco before the NFC title game on Jan. 21. After several determined fans managed to beat the Crisco after the Eagles' 38-7 rout against the Minnesota Vikings, police are reportedly set to use gear oil in anticipation of a Sunday night celebration on Broad Street.
We tried but he had nowhere to land...light poles too greasy. pic.twitter.com/k0u4tqix69— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018
Then we had Philly police, whose Twitter account is run by police spokesman and digital manager Eric Gripp, making fun of the rather lengthy distance – some 30 miles – between Boston and the Patriots' actual home in Foxborough.
And on it went.
We understand. It must be tough not having a hometown football team to root for! pic.twitter.com/07pqrrX0Gx— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018
#Geography #NewEnglandPatriots #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/WSSNyCvsMg— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018
Wait a second. So #NYC is part of New England now? Five rings aren't enough? Are you now trying to co-opt the two rings that the @Giants got from you guys as well?! pic.twitter.com/Vtoza51K1e— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018
Oh, no. They brought up the R-word.
No, the @Patriots don't need the @Giants rings...but since you brought up rings, remind us how many the @Eagles have again? pic.twitter.com/liZu1ukKI4— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018
The @Eagles have these rings! pic.twitter.com/Aagku2PBW0— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018
In the end, Boston's police department called a truce.
Much respect to the @PhillyPolice. No matter Sunday's #SBLII outcome, we're all on the same team. #StaySafe out there!— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018
You got that right! We are huge fans of our Blue Family in Boston! Stay safe up there as well :) https://t.co/LEPmz7EiPE— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018
Kickoff, which can't come soon enough at this point, is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.