Philly police trolls Boston PD in hilarious Twitter thread ahead of Super Bowl

Now the police departments are going at it.

What started as an amusing Twitter reply led to an all-out Twitter battle between Philadephia and Boston police on Friday as Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Minneapolis continued to draw closer.

Philly police – whose Twitter-trolling targets have included hip-hop star Jay-Z, President Donald Trump and, of course, ex-Eagles coach Chip Kelly – took the first jab after Boston police had tweeted a picture of an Eagle statue dressed in a Patriots hat and scarf in Boston's City Hall.





Boston's Twitter account responded by poking fun at Philly fans' habit of climbing up light poles after a huge win, prompting city officials to slick up poles with Crisco before the NFC title game on Jan. 21. After several determined fans managed to beat the Crisco after the Eagles' 38-7 rout against the Minnesota Vikings, police are reportedly set to use gear oil in anticipation of a Sunday night celebration on Broad Street.

Then we had Philly police, whose Twitter account is run by police spokesman and digital manager Eric Gripp, making fun of the rather lengthy distance – some 30 miles – between Boston and the Patriots' actual home in Foxborough.

And on it went.









Oh, no. They brought up the R-word.





In the end, Boston's police department called a truce.





Kickoff, which can't come soon enough at this point, is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.