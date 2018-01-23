January 23, 2018

PHOTO GALLERY: The 24th annual Hair O' The Dog

Fox 29's Alex Holley and electro duo Cash Cash were the main faces of the night, but the real winner was The Center for Autism

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parties Photo gallery
Alex Holley HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Fox29 News' "Good Day Philadelphia" co-anchor Alex Holley was Saturday night's host of the evening at the 24th annual Hair O' The Dog at the Hilton Hotel at Penn's Landing.

On Jan. 20, 2018, the 24th annual Hair O' the Dog took place at the Hilton Hotel of Penn's Landing. 

This year's black-tie affair was hosted by Fox 29's "Good Day Philadelphia" morning co-anchor, Alex Holley. 

MORE EYE CANDY: PHOTOS: Eagles victory night | GALLERY: Tour this 12,000 square-foot estate | PHOTOS: Xcite Center at Parx Casino opens Saturday with Chicago concert | 2017: PhillyVoice's year in images

Guests danced the night away to entertainment from New Jersey electronic music duo Cash Cash, as well as performances by DJ Casper and DJ Sojo. Guests dined on a light buffet and bid on silent auction items, proceeds of which went towards The Center for Autism

Below is a gallery of images from the evening's spectacular, philanthropic event. 

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

None

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parties Photo gallery Penn's Landing Entertainment News Entertainment HughE Dillon

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.