Playing it cool, Anthony Scaramucci pokes serious fun at himself on Twitter

Move over Mike Huckabee, there's a new Twitter comedian in town.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci isn't afraid to make fun of himself for his short ride within President Donald Trump's administration.

On Tuesday, Scaramucci tweeted a photo of a T-shirt that reads, "I was COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR for 10 days and all I got was this lousy shirt," accompanied with a smiley emoji donning a cool pair of shades.

His ouster came shortly after Trump brought on Gen. John Kelly as his new chief of staff and Scaramucci called a reporter with The New Yorker to slam former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in an expletive-ridden interview.

Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary in opposition to Scaramucci being brought on to the team.

Scaramucci's tweet isn't the first time he joined in mocking his short-lived tenure.

Scaramucci appeared on CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" just last week and said that while he knew his "expiration [was] coming," he "thought [he'd] last longer than a carton of milk."

Bannon was fired just last week and later returned to head conservative site Breitbart News.