Police: Cashier stabbed at 7-Eleven in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a cashier was stabbed twice in the neck Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Center City.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 6:20 at the 7-Eleven along the 1300 block of Market Street. The suspect allegedly entered the store and approached the cashier to purchase a pack of cigarettes. As the cashier bagged the pack of Newports, police said the suspect asked for another five packs.

When the cashier tallied the price for the additional items, the suspect allegedly removed a large knife from his pants and attempted to stab the cashier in the head. Police said the offender jumped onto the counter and continued to lunge at the cashier, stabbing him in the head, neck and shoulder area.

The cashier managed to wrestle the suspect to the ground until he dropped his knife and black hooded jacket. He then ran from the 7-Eleven without taking any of the items he had come to purchase.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male between 45-50 years old, about six feet tall with a thin build, dark complexion and beard. Police said the man appears to be homeless. He last seen wearing a dark shirt with white vertical stripes down arm sleeves, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The victim, a 58-year-old Indian male, was transported to Hahnemann hospital with lacerations and stab wounds to his neck, head and shoulder. He was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3060.