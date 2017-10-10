Police: Man robbed, tortured over two days at Jersey Shore

Authorities in Atlantic City have arrested two men who allegedly held a victim against his will for two days, robbed him and assaulted him at an apartment with various instruments of torture.

On Monday afternoon, police said they were stopped by a man in front of Atlantic City's Public Safety Building. The 36-year-old from New York told officers three men had tied him up inside an apartment in the unit south block of Georgia Avenue.

Over the course of two days, the man said he was repeatedly punched, had his feet burned with a blowtorch and had his mouth and chin pierced with a fish hook. The suspects allegedly took more than $700 from him.

Investigators were able to track down two suspects, 32-year-old Mark Hopewell, of Atlantic City, and 28-year-old Roberto Alicea, of Mays Landing. Hopewell was allegedly in possession of a blowtorch at the time of his arrest and police said a large fish hook was found in the apartment where the robbery took place.

Both men are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and conspiracy.

Officials said a third suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident or the remaining suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.